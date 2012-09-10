BRIEF-iStar reaches $29 mln settlement of shareholder lawsuit

BRIEF-New Klondike's Michael Coulter, Seymour Sears and George Supol have resigned as directors of company
* New Klondike Exploration Ltd - Michael Coulter, Seymour Sears and George Supol have resigned as directors of company
Sept 10 iStar Financial Inc : * Istar financial inc, company officials reach $29 million settlement
of shareholder lawsuit -- court records * Insurers to pay $27 million of settlement amount, iStar to pay $2 million * Lawsuit arose from December 2007 iStar stock offering, accused company of
concealing impact of deteriorating credit market * Continues to deny plaintiffs' allegations in agreeing to settle
* Enpro industries reports results for the fourth quarter of 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S