2012年 9月 10日

BRIEF-iStar reaches $29 mln settlement of shareholder lawsuit

Sept 10 iStar Financial Inc : * Istar financial inc, company officials reach $29 million settlement

of shareholder lawsuit -- court records * Insurers to pay $27 million of settlement amount, iStar to pay $2 million * Lawsuit arose from December 2007 iStar stock offering, accused company of

concealing impact of deteriorating credit market * Continues to deny plaintiffs' allegations in agreeing to settle

