UPDATE 2-iStar Financial Q3 loss trails Wall Street

* Q3 loss $0.71/shr vs est. loss $0.58/shr

* Sees Q4 pre-tax gain about $30 mln (Adds details)

Oct 27 IStar Financial Inc posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss as interest income for the U.S. commercial real estate lender fell by more than half from a year ago.

Third-quarter loss fell to $62.2 million, or 71 cents per share, from $83.5 million, or 89 cents per share, a year ago, but were still ahead of the 58 cents loss expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Loan loss provision and impairments fell to $19.1 million.

Banks in the U.S are earning less as interest rates are kept low to revive the economy.

Earlier this week, iStar sold its interests in Oak Hill Advisors L.P. to a private investor.

It expects a pre-tax gain of about $30 million related to the sale, in the current quarter.

Shares of the company, which have lost almost 15 percent of their value this year, closed at $6.87 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)