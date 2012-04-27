UPDATE 1-iStar Financial posts quarterly loss

* Q1 loss/shr $0.66 vs EPS $0.71 year ago

* Provision for loan loss up 61 pct

April 27 Commercial real estate lender iStar Financial Inc posted a first-quarter loss hurt by higher expenses and it kept aside more money to cover bad loans.

The company reported net loss allocable to common shareholders of $54.8 million, or 66 cents per share, compared with a net income of $67.4 million, or 71 cents per share, a year ago.

IStar's expenses rose about 26 percent to $184.9 million, while its provision for loan losses rose about 61 percent to $17.5 million.

The New York-based company retired $724 million of debt and had $610 million of cash, including cash reserved for debt repayment, it said in a statement.

IStar shares, which have risen about 59 percent in value since touching a year low of $4.55 last August, closed at $7.24 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.