Isuzu to use GM engines in new pick-up truck made in India-Nikkei

TOKYO Aug 4 Japanese truck maker Isuzu Motors
Ltd will use diesel engines made by General Motors Co
in its new pick-up truck made in India to cut costs and
lessen the burden of technology development, the Nikkei daily
reported on Sunday.
Isuzu plans to supply some 100,000 engines made at GM's
factory based in India. The engines are produced with use of
Isuzu technology. The move will allow Isuzu, which plans to
start making the low-cost truck in 2016, to make it affordable
to customers in India and Africa, the Nikkei report said.
The cooperation will further strengthen ties between the two
companies. GM is eager to tap Isuzu's strength in Southeast
Asian markets and its diesel technology, while Isuzu wants to
share the burden of developing technologies.
The largest U.S. automaker first took a stake in Isuzu in
1971 and at one point owned as much as 49 percent of the
Japanese truck maker before selling the holding down. In 2006,
GM sold its remaining 7.9 percent stake for $300 million.
The companies, which worked together on trucks such as the
GM Chevrolet Colorado mid-size pickup, sold as the i-Series by
Isuzu, still cooperate in some areas. They jointly developed the
updated Isuzu D-Max in 2011 and collaborate in sales in Latin
America and South Africa.
In May, shares in Isuzu climbed some 20 percent after the
automaker posted a record net profit of 96.5 billion yen ($946
million) for the year ended March 31, thanks to brisk overseas
sales.