Isuzu chief says not discussing equity ties with GM

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO May 10 Japanese truck maker Isuzu Motors Ltd is not discussing forming an equity alliance with former top shareholder General Motors Co, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"We have various projects ongoing with GM, and we talk to them regularly," President Susumu Hosoi told a news conference to announce Isuzu's financial results. "But we're not talking about capital ties with them."
A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters last week that GM proposed taking a controlling stake of more than one-third in its former affiliate, and then suggested a smaller holding after the truck maker indicated its desire for independence.
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 22 Gold held firm on Wednesday after falling as much as 1 percent the session before, with investors waiting for minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting for clues on the timing of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,236 per ounce at 0054 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,237. * Data showed the U.S. Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at 53.9 in February, down from 55.6 in January and expe
Feb 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.