Isuzu chief says not discussing equity ties with GM

TOKYO May 10 Japanese truck maker Isuzu Motors Ltd is not discussing forming an equity alliance with former top shareholder General Motors Co, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"We have various projects ongoing with GM, and we talk to them regularly," President Susumu Hosoi told a news conference to announce Isuzu's financial results. "But we're not talking about capital ties with them."

A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters last week that GM proposed taking a controlling stake of more than one-third in its former affiliate, and then suggested a smaller holding after the truck maker indicated its desire for independence.