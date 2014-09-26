版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 26日 星期五 16:08 BJT

Isuzu says agreed with GM to jointly develop midsize pickup truck

TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's Isuzu Motors Ltd said on Friday that it has agreed with General Motors Co to jointly develop a midsize pickup truck for sale in several markets around the world, excluding the United States and Canada.

Isuzu and GM had initially agreed back in January 2013 to discuss the possibility of developing next-generation pickup trucks. (Tokyo Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐