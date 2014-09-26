Isuzu, GM to develop pickup truck for emerging markets - Nikkei

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's Isuzu Motors Ltd has agreed with General Motors Co to jointly develop a pickup truck for emerging markets, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.
The companies plan to manufacture the truck in Southeast Asia and India and sell it in emerging countries such as Thailand and Indonesia as early as 2015, the Nikkei said without saying where it obtained the information.
Isuzu will announce the deal later on Friday, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015