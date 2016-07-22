UPDATE 2-GM, Isuzu end pick-up truck tie-up; GM eyes more upscale market

* GM, Isuzu pursue separate pick-up truck strategies
* Isuzu says plans to continue selling trucks for commercial
use
* GM to focus on higher-end pick-ups, SUVs for Asian market
By Norihiko Shirouzu and Naomi Tajitsu
BEIJING/TOKYO, July 22 General Motors Co
and Isuzu Motor Co have agreed to stop working together
on developing midsize pick-up trucks made in Asia, as the U.S.
automaker focuses on the higher end of the market while the
Japanese firm sticks to selling vehicles for everyday commercial
purposes.
The automakers said on Friday they had cancelled their
pick-up truck deal struck in 2014, the latest under a joint
product development arrangement which began in 2006.
They added that separate collaboration agreements, including
one for commercial vehicles in the United States, remained
intact.
"The direction each company wanted to take (for the
vehicles) was changing," an Isuzu spokesman said, adding that
the Japanese truck maker intended to continue making trucks to
be used as workhorse vehicles in markets including Australia,
the Middle East, and Asia.
"Both GM and Isuzu agree that due to unique requirements for
each company, joint development of the next-generation midsize
pick-up truck for (GM) markets is no longer the optimal model
for this project," GM said in a statement.
Under the agreement, Isuzu, which specialises in light
trucks and commercial vehicles, had developed its D-Max pick-up
truck, marketing the model in Asia and beyond, focusing on
markets including Australia and the Middle East.
GM produced a version of its Colorado pick-up trucks and
Trailblazer SUVs for Asian and Australasian markets. The
Asia-produced Colorado pickup is different from a model sold
under the same name in the United States, which GM has developed
on its own.
One GM executive said the "unique requirements" for GM are
about the strategic shift it began making last year in Southeast
Asia where it is now trying to focus more on competing in the
higher end of the region's truck and SUV markets.
Despite the obvious benefits of collaborating on development
such as sharing costs, the executive, who declined to be named
because he is not authorized to discuss the move, said that GM
had decided not to try to copy its Japanese rivals in Southeast
Asia where brands like Isuzu, Toyota Motor Corp and Mitsubishi
Motors Corp dominate.
"It doesn't make sense for us trying to copy the business
strategy of the Japanese rivals in Southeast Asia," the
executive said.
GM's revamped strategy is especially pronounced in
Thailand, where the automaker is now launching sleeker pick-up
trucks.
Isuzu and Mazda Motor Co earlier this month
announced that Isuzu would produce next-generation pick-up
trucks for Mazda outside North America.
