CORRECTED-GM, Isuzu to end pick-up truck development partnership

BEIJING/TOKYO, July 22 General Motors Co
and Isuzu Motor Co have agreed to cease collaboration
on the development of midsize pick-up trucks made in Asia,
ending a joint product development relationship that dates back
to the mid-2000s.
Japanese automaker Isuzu said on Friday it had ended the
deal under which both companies produced pick-up trucks at their
respective plants in Thailand, which the two companies had
marketed under their own brands around the world.
