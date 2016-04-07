IT spending could be a casualty of economic uncertainty - Gartner

April 7 Worldwide spending on information
technology could become one of the casualties of global economic
uncertainty this year, according to research firm Gartner Inc
.
Worldwide IT spending is expected to fall slightly this year
to $3.49 trillion, as the strong U.S. dollar continues to take
its toll, the firm said on Thursday.
The global uncertainty is making organizations "tighten
their belts".
Investing in digital businesses and services at a time when
revenue growth does not support IT spending is forcing
organizations to cut costs, Gartner said.
In constant currency, Gartner predicts a 1.6 percent growth
rate in IT spending this year, compared with 2.4 percent a year
earlier.
The problem is U.S.-based multi-nationals can't make as much
money, even there is a global increase in IT activity,
John-David Lovelock, research vice president at Gartner said in
an interview.
Networking giant Cisco Systems Inc said in February
that it was weathering a global slowdown in
information-technology spending. Analysts at the time said that
Cisco's warning could be a bad sign for some technology
companies.
Spending on devices like PCs, mobile phones, tablets and
printers is also expected to decline 3.7 percent to $626
billion, Gartner said, due to the global saturation in the
smartphone and PC markets.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Anya George Thakaran in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)