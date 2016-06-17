版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 04:46 BJT

U.S. FTC requires HeidelbergCement and Italcementi to divest U.S. assets

WASHINGTON, June 17 German cement producer HeidelbergCement AG and Italian producer Italcementi SpA have agreed to divest a cement plant in Virginia and up to 11 cement distribution terminals in other states to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that their proposed $4.2 billion merger would likely harm competition in the United States, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐