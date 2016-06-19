HeidelbergCement has all regulatory approvals for Italcementi deal

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
FRANKFURT, June 19 German cement producer Heidelbergcement said on Sunday it had obtained all competition approvals for closing its merger deal with peer Italcementi after reaching an agreement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commision (FTC).
The FTC said on Friday that the two companies had agreed to divest some U.S. assets to settle its charge that their proposed $4.2 billion merger would likely harm competition.
HeidelbergCement and Italcementi, the world's second and fourth largest producers of cement, agreed to divest a plant in Martinsburg, Virginia, and up to 11 cement distribution terminals in six other states.
"The divestment process for the assets in U.S. has already started and significant interest has already been recorded," HeidelbergCement said on Sunday, adding that the merger was expected to be completed in the second half of this year. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Alexander Smith)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.