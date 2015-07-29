版本:
CORRECTED-Italcementi sees slight increase in 2015 operating profit

(Corrects headline and story to change forecast and figure for second quarter to op. profit from core profit)

MILAN, July 29 Italian cement maker Italcementi , the takeover target of Germany's HeidelbergCement , said on Wednesday it was expecting a slight increase in full-year operating profit after a 10 percent increase in the second quarter.

Italcementi's top shareholder Italmobiliare on Tuesday agreed to sell its 45 percent stake in the group to bigger rival HeidelbergCement for a consideration of 1.67 billion euros ($1.84 billion).

HeidelbergCement plans to launch a mandatory offer for the rest of the Italian group provided its cash-and-shares bid for the controlling stake goes through as planned in 2016.

Italcementi said second-quarter earnings before interest and tax rose 10 percent to 116 million euros. Core profit - or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation - increased 7.9 percent to 228 million euros. Revenues were up 6.4 percent to 1.18 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9072 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

