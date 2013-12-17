Italian and Dutch banks prepare to sell riskiest CoCos

* National regulators open door for Additional Tier 1 bonds
* New style hybrids to receive positive tax treatment
* National champions to emerge first
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Dec 17 (IFR) - Italian and Dutch political officials
are pushing to allow their banks to sell the riskiest form of
contingent capital (CoCo) bonds in 2014, as they seek to level
the playing field with other European jurisdictions.
Until Monday, only banks in the UK and Spain had clarity on
whether Additional Tier 1 instruments were tax-deductible, a key
aspect for this type of debt as it makes it a lot more cost
effective to issue.
Italian and Dutch banks should now be able to join the
issuance fray. Under the Basel 3 framework, banks can raise 1.5%
of their 6% Tier 1 capital ratio in the form of non-dilutive
equity-like instruments, which can also be used to improve
banks' leverage ratios.
"Dutch and Italian banks are very advanced in their capital
plans and will be ready to issue Additional Tier 1 bonds in the
first quarter of next year," said Gerald Podobnik, head of
capital solutions at Deutsche Bank.
"We expect all European jurisdictions to soon allow
provisions for these loss absorbing capital instruments because
they make banks safer."
Italian and Dutch banks have held back these types of bonds
as they have waited and lobbied for government officials to
modify tax rules to make them tax deductible.
This work appeared to pay off on Monday when the Italian
government prepared an amendment, to be inserted in the 2013
budget law, to make it easier for banks to issue hybrid bonds to
boost their capital starting from next year, according to a
document seen by Reuters.
The Dutch Ministry of Finance appeared similarly open to the
idea when it published a letter to Parliament indicating it
wanted to make sure that there is a level playing field within
the EU for loss absorbing capital instruments. Therefore they
want to allow Dutch resident banks to deduct interest on AT1
instruments as of January 1, 2014.
According to capital experts, following these developments
both Dutch and Italian banks are likely to go for a variety of
structural options that have already been tested by other
European banks.
"I think we'll see a real mixture from the Italian banks
that could go for temporary write down, write-back, permanent
write-down or equity conversions," said a DCM banker.
Instruments in both countries are likely to feature a 5.125%
Common Equity Tier 1 trigger as is stipulated by the Basel III/
CRD4 requirements.
Top banks are likely to have to tempt investors with 6%-8%
in annual interest on the bonds, an attractive option in a world
of near-zero interest rates. But this is still cheaper than
issuing equity, which typically costs around 10%-12%.
OUT IN FRONT
In Italy and the Netherlands national champions like
UniCredit and Intesa and Rabobank and ABN AMRO are likely to be
first to test the instruments, with second tier names following.
"In the Netherlands I think Rabo will go out first and be
followed by ABN AMRO whereas in Italy I think we'll see
UniCredit out first," said a syndicate banker.
Federico Ravera, head of strategic portfolio at UniCredit,
has already said his bank would look at doing a trade next year,
market permitting.
"We like the simple structure, with a temporary write-down
as it gives investors upside potential," he said at the IFR
capital conference in November. "We need European investors to
do their work and to be ready."
In the past few weeks, Societe Generale, Credit Suisse and
Barclays have unearthed over USD50bn equivalent worth of orders
for Additional Tier 1 bonds, laying to rest any doubts about the
strength of the global investor demand for these high risk
securities where coupons can also be suspended.
The size and strength of the global investor base for such
securities had been one of the greatest sources of concern for
European bank treasurers given how much needs to be issued in
the coming years.
According to analysts at JP Morgan, based on a peer group of
25 European banks, total issuance of Additional Tier 1 capital
is likely to reach EUR31bn in 2014 while Citigroup's analysts
have said the overall global market for capital instruments
including Additional Tier 1 and Tier 1 could grow to more that
USD1trn over the coming years.
