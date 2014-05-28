版本:
Italy seeks anti-trust compensation from Roche, Novartis, Pfizer

ROME May 28 Italy said on Wednesday it was seeking billion euro pay-outs from multinational drug companies following a ruling by the country's anti-trust authority that their unfair policies had been detrimental to Italy's national health service.

The health ministry said in a statement it was requesting damages totalling 1.2 billion euros from Novartis and Roche for the damages incurred in 2012-2014, and was requesting 14 million euros from Pfizer.

It cited several recent anti-trust rulings that the companies' repeated anti-competition policies had caused the national health service "considerable damage."

(Reporting By Gavin Jones)
