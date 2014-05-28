Italy seeks anti-trust compensation from Roche, Novartis, Pfizer

BRIEF-Lufthansa boarding flights again at Frankfurt, gate staff say
* Lufthansa boarding flights again at frankfurt, gate staff say computer system working again Further company coverage:
ROME May 28 Italy said on Wednesday it was seeking billion euro pay-outs from multinational drug companies following a ruling by the country's anti-trust authority that their unfair policies had been detrimental to Italy's national health service.
The health ministry said in a statement it was requesting damages totalling 1.2 billion euros from Novartis and Roche for the damages incurred in 2012-2014, and was requesting 14 million euros from Pfizer.
It cited several recent anti-trust rulings that the companies' repeated anti-competition policies had caused the national health service "considerable damage."
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)
FRANKFURT, April 20 Lufthansa is suffering computer problems preventing it from boarding passengers, staff at Frankfurt airport said on Thursday.
PARIS, April 20 AccorHotels, Europe's biggest hotel group, flagged signs of a turnaround in its French home market with a jump in first-quarter occupancy rates while brisk business in Germany and Britain also helped to lift revenue.