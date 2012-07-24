Italy council issues ruling against Acea privatisation plan

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining announces increased gold production in 2016
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ROME, July 24 The Italian Council of State upheld an appeal against plans to privatise utility company Acea, ruling that the Rome city administration had failed to respect the opposition's right to be consulted in approving the sale.
The Rome city government, which wants to cut the city's 51 percent stake in the local utility to 30 percent, had sought to go ahead with the sale despite hundreds of opposition amendments intended to hamper the operation.
The ruling did not enter into the merits or otherwise of the intended privatisation but said the proper procedures had not been observed.
"The deliberate obstruction by the opposition, which was clear in the current case, should be overcome by other procedural measures which do not conflict with local authority regulation," the court, which oversees the public administration, said in a statement.
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.