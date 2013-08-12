UPDATE 3-EU questions Italy watchdog on broadband prices

* European Commission to review price decision
* AGCOM will cooperate, convinced of proposal
* Commission opinion is not binding, operators say
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Aug 12 The European Commission has raised
questions about the way Italian telecoms watchdog AGCOM arrived
at the changes it plans to make to wholesale broadband prices,
claiming they could cramp the market's ability to decide prices
in Italy.
In a statement on Monday, the Commission said it has invoked
the EU's review mechanism, adding that it would discuss how to
amend the proposal with AGCOM over the next three months.
In July, the Italian watchdog tentatively approved lower
2013 fees for rivals who rent space on the fixed-line copper
network of former monopoly Telecom Italia SpA.
That move was cheered by Telecom's rivals, but drew
criticism from the company, which said it would reduce its
annual income by 110 million euros ($146.23 million).
Following the decision, Telecom Italia said it wanted
favorable regulatory conditions before moving forward with a
plan to spin off its fixed-line network.
In Monday's statement, the EU Commission said it was
concerned that AGCOM had set prices based on a market review
that was not the most recent. Access prices for broadband
services should reflect the most recent information, it added.
"In departing from the approach announced last year for
setting access prices in the Italian broadband markets, AGCOM
undermines the required regulatory certainty for all market
players," EU telecommunications chief Neelie Kroes said.
In a later note, AGCOM said it was ready to cooperate with
the Commission, but added that it remained convinced its
proposal was proper.
The watchdog also said it believed it had already provided
enough details to address the doubts of the Commission, and that
it was ready to send further details if needed and to have 2013
broadband access prices set before year-end.
But the Commission's opinion is non-binding, telecom
operators Fastweb, Vodafone Group Plc and Wind
said in a joint statement on Monday.
The operators, all three of which fully support the Italian
regulator, also said the Commission's opinion did not tally with
some of its own previous positions.