Glencore pulls out of Alcoa plant talks over energy row-sources

BRIEF-Perrigo announces FDA final approval for the generic version of Axiron topical solution
* Perrigo announces FDA final approval for the generic version of Axiron topical solution, 30 mg/1.5 ml Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Perrigo announces FDA final approval for the generic version of Axiron topical solution, 30 mg/1.5 ml Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Easyvista posts strong FY 2016 earnings growth with robust saas sales; investor confidence propels aggressive innovation and market expansion
* Futures up: Dow 155 pts, S&P 16.75 pts, Nasdaq 34 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)