Glencore ready to make offer for Alcoa Sardinia plant-Sky Italy

BRIEF-Perrigo says Ron Winowiecki appointed acting CFO
* Is conducting a thorough search process to identify a permanent Chief Financial Officer, which includes Mr. Winowiecki as a key candidate
ROME, Sept 5 Commodities giant Glencore is ready to make a formal offer for the loss-making Alcoa aluminum works in Portovesme in Sardinia, Sky TV Italy reported on Wednesday.
Last week Glencore expressed interest in the plant and said it would release an assessment of the works on Sept. 10.
On Wednesday an Italian Industry Ministry official said a different company had said it was interested in the aluminium factory. Italian media identified the new interest as coming from oil and aluminium company Klesch Group.
Feb 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
* D. E. Shaw & Co Reports 5.1 Pct Passive Stake In Ptc Therapeutics As of feb 16 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: