No firm bid yet for Alcoa's Italy plant-minister

CERNOBBIO, Italy Sept 9 The Italian government
has received only generic expressions of interest in Alcoa Inc's
loss-making aluminium plant on the island of Sardinia and
there is no firm bid on the table, Industry Minister Corrado
Passera told Reuters on Sunday.
U.S.-listed aluminium maker Alcoa has decided to close down
its Sardinian smelter, putting at risk around 1,500 jobs in an
area that has one of the highest unemployment rates in Italy.
Passera said last week his ministry had received a letter
from Swiss commodities and mining group Glencore, a
possible buyer, and an expression of interest from Klesch,
another Swiss group that operates in the sector.
Industry ministry officials are meeting unions in Rome on
Monday to discuss the future of the plant. Sardinian workers are
planning a protest in Italy's capital on the same day.
"For now, we have only see some very generic expressions of
interest that need to become more concrete. If they (potential
buyers) were to demonstrate some real interest, we will be the
first to be happy about it," Passera told Reuters in an
interview at the Ambrosetti Forum in the lakeside resort of
Cernobbio.
Alcoa said in a statement on Friday it had not been
contacted by any prospective buyer for the plant since Aug. 1.
"If this region was to lose this kind of activity, we would
have to think about a new development model," Passera said.
"But let's first see if we can solve this issue in the more
natural way, that is by finding a buyer from the sector."