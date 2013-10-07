Italy considering state entity investment in Alitalia

ROME Oct 7 The Italian government is
considering an investment by a state entity in troubled national
carrier Alitalia while talks with Air France-KLM
continue, a source close to the situation said on
Monday.
The Franco-Dutch carrier is considering raising its 25
percent stake in Alitalia, but a deal is being held up by
disagreements over strategy and finances.
"The government is considering how to support and help
Alitalia towards a more realistic solution, which is the merger
with its French shareholder Air France-KLM. It is evaluating
which public entity can help Alitalia in this process," the
source said.
The government has asked state railway operator Ferrovie
dello Stato to consider investing in Alitalia, though
Ferrovie CEO Mauro Moretti was not at the shareholder meeting,
according to the source. Talks on the future of Alitalia will
continue Tuesday after "very tense" negotiations on Monday, the
source said.