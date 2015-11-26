UPDATE 2-Italy's antitrust body opens probe into alleged cement price fixing

(Adds Buzzi comment in paragraph five)
MILAN Nov 26 Italy's antitrust authority has
opened an investigtation into four cement makers for alleged
price fixing and, with the tax police, has searched the offices
of the companies, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The companies under investigation are Buzzi Unicem,
Cementir Italia, Industria Cementi Giovanni Rossi and
Holcim Italia, the watchdog said.
"The case concerns the possibility of an agreement ... to
coordinate cement sales price increases," it added.
Holcim Italia, part of the LafargeHolcim Group,
confirmed the inspections. It said the company had always acted
according to the law and has "policies and procedures in place
that are designed to ensure compliance with principles and rules
of fair competition prohibiting anti-competitive behaviour and
the abuse of a dominant market position".
Buzzi said it is confident it will be able to demonstrate
during the investigation that it had always acted in compliance
with competition law.
Cementir declined immediate comment. Industria Cementi
Giovanni Rossi could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Andrea Mandala in Milan and
Oliver Hirt in Zurich; Editing by Susan Thomas and David
Goodman)