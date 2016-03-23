Italy's antitrust watchdog investigates six consultancy firms

MILAN, March 23 Italy's competition authority is
investigating six consultancy firms over allegedly coordinating
their offers in a public tender for services to the national
public administration, the watchdog said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Rome and Milan offices of Deloitte & Touche, Meridiana
Italia, KPMG, PricewaterhouseCoopers, PricewaterhouseCoopers
Advisory, Reconta Ernst & Young have been searched by the
authority's officials and the finance police, it said.
The watchdog said the investigation was looking at a tender
launched by Consip - Italy's centralised procurement agency -
in March last year for services supporting the country's
auditing authorities regarding programmes co-financed by the
European Union.
The competition watchdog said the investigation would be
concluded by the end of October next year.
Ernst & Young had no immediate comment. The other companies
involved could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti. Editing by Jane Merriman)