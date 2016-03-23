Italy's antitrust watchdog investigates six consultancy firms

MILAN, March 23 Italy's competition authority is investigating six consultancy firms over allegedly coordinating their offers in a public tender for services to the national public administration, the watchdog said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rome and Milan offices of Deloitte & Touche, Meridiana Italia, KPMG, PricewaterhouseCoopers, PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory, Reconta Ernst & Young have been searched by the authority's officials and the finance police, it said.

The watchdog said the investigation was looking at a tender launched by Consip - Italy's centralised procurement agency - in March last year for services supporting the country's auditing authorities regarding programmes co-financed by the European Union.

The competition watchdog said the investigation would be concluded by the end of October next year.

Ernst & Young had no immediate comment. The other companies involved could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti. Editing by Jane Merriman)