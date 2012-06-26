Italy's antitrust chief warns on Google 'monopoly'

BRIEF-American Express card member loans stats for January
* American Express Co - USCS card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.2 percent at Jan end versus 1.1 percent at Dec end
ROME, June 26 Google risks becoming a publishing monopoly within a few years, Italy's antitrust chief said on Tuesday, adding that social networks should be subject to antitrust limits.
"In the course of a few years, Google could become a monopoly in this market," Giovanni Pitruzzella told Italy's lower house of parliament, referring to the publishing sector.
The country's antitrust regulation should extend to internet media including social networks, which are competing with traditional publishing companies for advertising revenues, Pitruzzella added.
* Earnings boost Huhtamaki, Heineken (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 J.P. Morgan revised its outlook on the Federal Reserve's next interest rate increase to May from June following surprisingly strong data on January U.S. retail sales and consumer prices and more hawkish rhetoric from some central bank officials.