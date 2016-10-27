Italy judge agrees tax probe settlement with head of Apple's Irish unit-source

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
MILAN Oct 27 A Milan judge has accepted a settlement agreement with the head of Apple's Irish-based unit Apple Sales International as part of a probe into allegations the U.S. tech giant failed to pay corporate taxes in Italy to the tune of 879 million euros, a judicial source said.
Under the settlement agreement, a six-month jail sentence for the executive has been converted into the payment of a 45,000 euro ($49,126) fine, the source said.
Under Italian law, a settlement agreement does not imply an admission of guilt.
Milan prosecutors investigating the allegations have asked for the case against two managers from the Italian subsidiary of Apple to be dropped, the source said.
Apple was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.9160 euros) (Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.