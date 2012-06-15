UPDATE 1-Italy launches growth plan, asset sales

* "Growth decree" meant to counter effects of austerity

* Company sales to raise 10 bln euros this year to cut debt

* Companies to be sold to state-controlled holding company

By Giuseppe Fonte

ROME, June 15 Italy said on Friday it would sell state assets, streamline ministry spending, and introduce incentives for home improvements as part of a so-called "growth decree" meant to counter the effects of budget rigour.

With Prime Minister Mario Monti's approval rating sagging under the weight of belt tightening and Italy in the middle of a severe recession, the package is intended to mark a shift away from austerity towards growth and efficiency.

"Growth and cutting the size and weight of the state were the guidelines of today's Cabinet meeting," Monti told reporters, calling the 70-page decree "robust".

The Economy Ministry and the prime minister's office will reduce staffing, which Monti said was a first move toward as much as 5 billion euros in spending cuts for this year that the government has said it wants to approve by the end of the month.

The Economy Ministry will sell three companies to state-controlled holding company Cassa Depositi e Presiti (CDP) for about 10 billion euros, with a first payment of about 6 billion expected within 30 days, a statement said.

The revenue from the financial operation will be used to reduce Italy's massive debt and pay outstanding bills to companies.

The legislation comes into effect immediately, but must be approved by parliament within 60 days to become law.

Monti sought to shore up his political support this week among the parties that back him in parliament, ahead of a Greek election that threatens to destabilise the single currency bloc, and a series of crucial international meetings that will aim to map out the future of the euro zone.

The prime minister has struggled to push through the far-reaching reforms that he promised when the discredited former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi stepped down in November.

A labour market reform presented three months ago after weeks of negotiation with unions and employers is still stuck in parliament.

DEFICIT GOAL

The Democratic Party (PD) and Berlusconi's People of Liberty (PDL) bloc, the main parties supporting Monti, have called for less budget rigour and more growth, even if that means missing deficit targets.

Monti on Wednesday said Italy was on track to meet its goal of a structural balanced budget next year, and said he would push European Union partners to focus on growth at a June 28-29 summit.

As well as the sale of public companies, the state also aims to sell up to 4.5 billion euros in real estate, according to documents obtained by Reuters, although no time scale was given.

Numerous previous attempts to sell real estate by Italian governments have brought modest results.

An increase in tax breaks on home improvements and to boost household energy efficiency also feature in the decree, along with fiscal incentives for firms to hire highly qualified staff.

A separate decree passed on Friday will allow the CDP, which is 70 percent owned by the Treasury, to create two funds to purchase stakes in local utilities, like Rome's Acea, and real estate owned by local governments, a CDP statement said.

The utility fund will be able to buy "minority shares with governance powers," the statement said.

Italy currently has no plans to sell stakes in oil producer Eni, electricity utility Enel, and defense contractor Finmeccanica, Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said.