Italian economy minister wants asset sales done quickly

ROME Oct 17 Italy should begin to sell state-owned assets, which will include both real estate and companies, as soon as possible, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Thursday.

The privatisation plan will include "both listed and unlisted companies" as well as buildings, Saccomanni told the foreign press in Rome, adding that the sales should go ahead "the sooner the better".

Italy is aiming to sell assets to help bring down its gigantic debt. Saccomanni gave no details about which companies may be involved in the asset sales.

He also said that Italy's banks had nothing to fear from an upcoming round of stress tests, which will be conducted all over Europe, aimed at measuring the strength of the lenders' capital.