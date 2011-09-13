Italy mulling property sales to cut debt-sources

ROME, Sept 13 Italy's government is considering the sale of state-owned assets among options to reduce the country's massive public debt, government sources said on Tuesday.

"As early as next week there could be a meeting in Rome with financial investors to study the options on the table," one of the sources told Reuters.

The sale of further stakes in state-controlled companies such as Eni (ENI.MI), Enel (ENEI.MI), and Finmeccanica SIFI.MI was not being considered, the sources said. But sale of stakes in government-owned property and local utilities would be possible options.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte)