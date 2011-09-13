Italy mulling property sales to cut debt-sources

BRIEF-Eastern Outfitters files for chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Eastern Outfitters Llc files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court; lists assets and liabilities in $100-$500 million range - Court filing
ROME, Sept 13 Italy's government is considering the sale of state-owned assets among options to reduce the country's massive public debt, government sources said on Tuesday.
"As early as next week there could be a meeting in Rome with financial investors to study the options on the table," one of the sources told Reuters.
The sale of further stakes in state-controlled companies such as Eni (ENI.MI), Enel (ENEI.MI), and Finmeccanica SIFI.MI was not being considered, the sources said. But sale of stakes in government-owned property and local utilities would be possible options.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte)
* Blackberry announces its next major mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
BEIJING/LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 As millions around the world settled into couches and tuned into the Super Bowl on big-screen TVs on Sunday, fans in China watched the New England Patriots stun the Atlanta Falcons on mobile phones and tablets - on their way to work.