UPDATE 1-Italy business group critical of govt on austerity

* Confindustria- austerity package "weak and inadequate"
* Group raises concern for how gov't is handling situation
* Berlusconi says VAT hike is a possibility
(Adds detail, background)
By Giulio Piovaccari
MILAN, Sept 1 Italian employers' group
Confindustria slammed the government's austerity plan as "weak
and inadequate" on Thursday and expressed concern about how the
euro zone's third largest economy is being managed.
The group said the 45.5 billion euro ($65.29 billion)
austerity package approved by Silvio Berlusconi's government
last month lacked clarity and did not contain structural
measures to boost growth, adding to widespread criticism of the
plan.
"The package that is being laboriously shaped seems weak
and inadequate", the powerful business lobby said in a
statement released after a news conference on Thursday.
It expressed "strong concern for how the serious situation
of Italy's public finances and the economic recovery is being
dealt with".
The austerity package, a mix of spending cuts and tax hikes
aimed at balancing the budget by 2013, was drawn up hastily
last month to reassure panicked markets over the solidity of
Italy's public finances.
But it has been widely criticised since, and has been
changed repeatedly as Berlusconi rows back on measures in the
face of protests, at times just days after they have been
announced.
The chairman of the association of Italian municipalities,
Osvaldo Napoli, described the situation as "disastrous" on
Thursday, and said mayors would continue their protest.
The government has already scrapped a proposed "solidarity
tax" on high earners and reduced planned cuts to local
authority funding. It has also backtracked on measures that
would have delayed retirement for many university graduates.
Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti repeated on Thursday that
the overall size of the deficit cuts would remain the same.
But the changes have left a funding shortfall estimated at
anywhere between 4 and 6 billion euros. A lack of detail has
made it difficult for analysts to judge whether the measures
will be enough to achieve the required deficit cuts.
Berlusconi told Il Tempo daily on Thursday the government
could increase value-added tax by one percentage point if
needed to fill the shortfall. [ID:nLDE78002I]
Confindustria said the government's changing plan
"underlines the risks that inadequate management of these
problems can have for Italy and all of Europe".
Wrangling over the package has caused severe tension in
Berlusconi's government, and more changes are likely before the
amended version is passed in parliament later this month.
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Catherine
Hornby))
($1=.6969 Euro)