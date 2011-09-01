UPDATE 1-Italy business group critical of govt on austerity

* Confindustria- austerity package "weak and inadequate"

* Group raises concern for how gov't is handling situation

* Berlusconi says VAT hike is a possibility

By Giulio Piovaccari

MILAN, Sept 1 Italian employers' group Confindustria slammed the government's austerity plan as "weak and inadequate" on Thursday and expressed concern about how the euro zone's third largest economy is being managed.

The group said the 45.5 billion euro ($65.29 billion) austerity package approved by Silvio Berlusconi's government last month lacked clarity and did not contain structural measures to boost growth, adding to widespread criticism of the plan.

"The package that is being laboriously shaped seems weak and inadequate", the powerful business lobby said in a statement released after a news conference on Thursday.

It expressed "strong concern for how the serious situation of Italy's public finances and the economic recovery is being dealt with".

The austerity package, a mix of spending cuts and tax hikes aimed at balancing the budget by 2013, was drawn up hastily last month to reassure panicked markets over the solidity of Italy's public finances.

But it has been widely criticised since, and has been changed repeatedly as Berlusconi rows back on measures in the face of protests, at times just days after they have been announced.

The chairman of the association of Italian municipalities, Osvaldo Napoli, described the situation as "disastrous" on Thursday, and said mayors would continue their protest.

The government has already scrapped a proposed "solidarity tax" on high earners and reduced planned cuts to local authority funding. It has also backtracked on measures that would have delayed retirement for many university graduates.

Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti repeated on Thursday that the overall size of the deficit cuts would remain the same.

But the changes have left a funding shortfall estimated at anywhere between 4 and 6 billion euros. A lack of detail has made it difficult for analysts to judge whether the measures will be enough to achieve the required deficit cuts.

Berlusconi told Il Tempo daily on Thursday the government could increase value-added tax by one percentage point if needed to fill the shortfall. [ID:nLDE78002I]

Confindustria said the government's changing plan "underlines the risks that inadequate management of these problems can have for Italy and all of Europe".

Wrangling over the package has caused severe tension in Berlusconi's government, and more changes are likely before the amended version is passed in parliament later this month. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Catherine Hornby))

($1=.6969 Euro)