Italy mayors march against austerity, threaten mass resignations

MILAN Nov 21 Hundreds of Italian mayors from
across the political spectrum marched in Milan on Wednesday and
threatened to resign en masse in protest at austerity measures
imposed by Mario Monti's government of technocrats.
A mass resignation would be a highly symbolic mark of public
opposition to Monti's unpopular austerity plan but would not
necessarily interfere with the running of the Rome government.
Mayors from the smallest towns to the largest cities
gathered in Italy's financial capital under the banner "Free
towns from the Stupidity Pact", a reference to spending curbs
imposed on local authorities under a so-called Stability Pact.
The head of the association of town councils, Graziano
Delrio, met with central government officials to seek changes to
the budget law currently before parliament, in particular a
softening of cuts in local authority funding.
Delrio said that unless the mayors' demands were granted
they would assemble on Nov. 29, when the budget is due to be
discussed in its final reading in the Senate, to announce their
mass resignations.
The right-wing mayor of Rome, the leftist mayors of Milan
and Turin and scores of their counterparts from the separatist
Northern League and other parties put aside their differences to
rally together outside the famous La Scala opera house at the
event, organised by a body representing Italy's mayoralties.
The roughly 1,000 mayors who attended, according to
organisers, represented about an eighth of Italy's roughly 8,000
municipalities.
Delrio said the cuts, aimed at trimming Italy's budget
deficit, were eroding vital public services, damaging the
education system, and meant that 2013 threatened to be "the year
of the funeral of city governments".
Many secondary schools across Italy are closed this week
because they have been occupied by students in protest against
government cuts.
Monti, who was drafted in unelected to haul Italy out of
crisis a year ago, said on Sunday a new government appointed
after next year's election would have to keep up his reform
agenda to retain the confidence of investors.