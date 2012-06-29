版本:
Italy June auto sales down 27 percent - Federauto

TURIN, June 29 Car sales in Italy fell 27 percent in June, trade group Federauto said on Friday.

The figure excludes cars purchased by dealers but yet to be sold to the public.

"We are near breaking point," Federauto Chairman Filippo Pavan Bernacchi said in a statement.

In May Pavan Bernacchi had said roughly one-third of Italy's 2,250 car dealerships risked closing their doors by the end of this year.

