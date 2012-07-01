版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Fiat CEO: Italy June car sales in double-digit dip

TURIN, July 1 Italian car sales posted a double-digit fall in June, Fiat chief executive Sergio Marchionne said on Sunday, a day before the release of the latest such figures.

He confirmed his forecast for full-year car sales of about 1.4 million vehicles in 2012, saying the market had not suffered further deterioration last month.

"The decline for June will be less than 20 percent, but it's still a double-digit figure," he said on the sidelines of a new-truck presentation.

