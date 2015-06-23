Italy to review measures to help banks handle bad loans -source

ROME, June 23 Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi's government will review two measures aimed at helping
banks collect on or sell bad loans at a Cabinet meeting later on
Tuesday, a source in the premier's office said.
One piece of legislation to be discussed would reduce
lengthy bankruptcy proceedings and help banks recover collateral
more quickly, while the other would cut the period of tax
write-offs on bad debts, the source told Reuters.
Italian banks have piled up some 190 billion euros ($212.80
billion) of non-performing loans, or bad debt least likely to be
repaid, during a three-year economic slump.
($1 = 0.8929 euros)
(Reporting by Roberto Landucci, writing by Steve Scherer)