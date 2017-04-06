Banco BPM starts sale of 700 mln euros in soured property loans-sources

MILAN, April 6 Investors interested in a 700
million euro ($746 million) portfolio of bad loans backed by
real estate assets being put up for sale by Italy's Banco BPM
must submit non-binding bids by April 10, three
sources close to the matter said.
Italy's third-largest bank is shedding problem assets to
comply with demands set by European Central Bank supervisors to
authorise a merger between Banco Popolare and BPM last year.
The portfolio, dubbed 'Project Rainbow' and including some
loans backed by prestigious hotels, has drawn interest from two
dozen potential bidders, the sources said. Binding bids are
expected around June 10 from a shortlist of five or six buyers.
KPMG and Banca Akros are advising Banco BPM.
($1 = 0.9383 euros)
(Reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Valentina Za,)