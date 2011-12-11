Italy bank group threatens to sue EBA over rules

ROME Dec 11 The head of the Italian
Banking Association (ABI) on Sunday threatened to sue the
European Banking Authority over rules announced last week
obliging Italian lenders to plug a capital shortfall set at
15.37 billion euros ($20.54 billion).
"ABI will follow every path possible, including the legal
one, to oppose the EBA's decision," Giuseppe Mussari told a
banking conference in Rome.
EBA's assessment of banks' capital requirements was "wrong
in its method and its conclusions, and does not take account of
the specific factors affecting Italian banks," Mussari was
quoted as saying by Italian news agency ANSA.
EBA raised capitalisation requirements for European lenders
on Thursday in view of the spreading debt crisis, forcing banks
to mark-to-market euro zone debt in their portfolios.
"This puts banks that have always bought sovereign bonds in
great difficulty," said Mussari. "How can they continue to do it
when they know the rules that applied yesterday will no longer
apply?"
On Friday, Italian Industry Minister Corrado Passera also
spoke out against EBA's decision, calling it "badly conceived,
badly managed, badly timed, and generally unwise because the
current crisis above all involves sovereign bonds and public
debt."