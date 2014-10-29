UPDATE 1-Insurer sale cuts Carige capital gap to 700 mln euros

(Recasts adding details)

MILAN Oct 29 Italy's Banca Carige, which failed a pan-European banking review, said the sale of insurance assets to a U.S. private equity firm would help reduce its capital shortfall to around 700 million euros ($892 million).

After nine Italian banks were found to be short of capital last year, the latest European health check found mid-sized Carige and bigger rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena still needed to raise cash to ensure they can weather another crisis, despite having carried out share sales in 2014.

Carige said on Tuesday the sale of its Carige Vita Nuova and Carige Assicurazioni units to an affiliate of private equity firm Apollo was the first step in a plan it must submit within two weeks to the European Central Bank, detailing measures to plug its capital gap.

Carige said the sale added about 94 basis points to its best-quality Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio or, analysts calculate, around 100 million euros ($127 million) - cutting its capital shortfall of 810 million by a corresponding amount.

The bank is restructuring under new management after a balance-sheet clean-up led to a 2013 loss of 1.76 billion euros, It has already tapped investors in a 800 million euro share sale earlier this year.

Carige has said it is now planning a new share issue to raise at least 500 million euros.

Carige also plans to include sales of private banking and consumer lending assets in its capital plan but said it had a pre-underwriting commitment from investment bank Mediobanca to guarantee the new share sale for up to 650 million euros should the ECB request it.

Shares in Carige have lost 17 percent so far this week bringing the bank's market value to around 790 million euros. They were down 0.4 percent by 1321 GMT. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Francesca Landini; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)