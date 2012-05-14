UPDATE 2-Moody's downgrades Italian banks, outlk negative

May 14 Moody's Investors Service downgraded the
long-term debt and deposit ratings for 26 Italian banks on
Monday, citing the country's recession and rising bad debt
levels.
The banks were all downgraded by at least one notch, and for
some, by as many as four notches, Moody's said, adding all of
the banks affected have a negative outlook.
The moves marked another blow for Italy's top five banks
after they were asked to find some 15 billion euros by June to
meet tougher capital requirements set by the European Banking
Authority due to vast holdings of domestic government bonds.
Economic recession in Italy has worsened credit quality as
banks come under pressure from the government to put cheap
funding from the European Central Bank to work in the real
economy.
"The ratings for Italian banks are now amongst the lowest
within advanced European countries, reflecting these banks'
susceptibility to the adverse operating environments in Italy
and Europe," Moody's said in a statement.
The ratings agency cited a return of Italy's economy to
recession, government austerity measures that are hurting
demand, rising problem loans and restricted access to market
funding as among the factors behind its downgrades.
The ratings agency said on April 13 that it would begin
issuing conclusions to the various banking reviews currently
under way for 114 European financial institutions, including
Italian banks. This process was to begin in mid-May and conclude
by the end of June. This represented an extension of an earlier
deadline for the rating reviews.
Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo - Italy's
two biggest banks - were both given deposit ratings of A3 and a
standalone bank financial strength rating of C-. Unicredit's
credit assessment was baa2 while that of Intesa Sanpaolo was
baa1.
Unione di Banche Italiane, Italy's fifth-largest
bank, was given deposit ratings of Baa2 and a standalone bank
financial strength rating of D+, while it got baa3 rating for
its baseline credit assessment.
The fourth largest Banco Popolare got a Baa3 for
deposits, D-plus for standalone bank financial strength and ba1
for its baseline credit assessment. This bank faces weak capital
levels, insufficient internal capital generation and funding
constraints, Moody's said.
Banca Monte Dei Paschi, the third largest bank,
got a Baa3 rating for deposits, D for standalone bank financial
strength and ba2 for its baseline credit assessment. "This bank
faces more substantial challenges due to asset quality, capital
and funding issues," the rating agency said.
Italian banks scooped up 116 billion euros from the ECB's
long-term refinancing operation in December and another 139
billion euros from the one in February. Those funds helped them
cope with frozen wholesale funding markets and a crippled
interbank market at a time when the country has hovered close to
the sharp end of the euro zone debt crisis.
For Italian banks, loading up on government debt purchases
was partly the result of moral suasion by Prime Minister Mario
Monti, who has encouraged lenders to buy domestic bonds.
Yet the banks' increased exposure to sovereign debt is making
investors jittery as bond yields are back on the rise on fears
Spain's deficit woes could spread to Italy.
The sheer scale of Italy's outstanding 1.9 trillion euros
public debt makes the whole challenge that much harder for its
banks.