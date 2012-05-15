Italy banks face more headwinds after downgrade

* Moody's carries out mass downgrade of Italian lenders

* Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena cut to just above "junk"

* Move adds to funding difficulties stemming from euro crisis

* Italy banks met immediate needs through 3-year ECB loans

MILAN, May 15 Italian banks, already struggling with shrinking demand and soaring bad loans in austerity-hit Italy, will face more difficulties in raising funds after rating agency Moody's carried out a mass downgrade of local lenders.

The credit rating downgrade of 26 large and mid-sized Italian banks comes amid growing calls within the euro zone for a shift towards measures to spur growth, after strict fiscal discipline tipped weaker countries into a recession.

Pro-growth Francois Hollande will be sworn in as French President on Tuesday and is likely to press for a counterweight to austerity when he meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel, against a backdrop of Greek political instability and a deepening of the Spanish banking troubles.

The Italian economy contracted by a larger-than-expected 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of 2012.

"On the issue of growth and austerity, the truth is we must find a recipe that combines them both," UBI Banca said in a statement after the downgrade.

Moody's action makes the ratings of Italian banks among the lowest of comparable European countries, with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena just above "junk" or non-investment grade status.

The move adds to funding difficulties stemming from the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and is expected to make it more costly for already hard-pressed Italian banks to finance their needs, increasing their reliance on European Central Bank funds.

"The downgrade will be negative for sentiment," said a bank analyst who declined to be named. "The two biggest banks, UniCredit and IntesaSanpaolo, are ok. It will be more difficult for the small banks, which have problems accessing the funding market."

Even though Italian banks met immediate funding needs through generous three-year ECB loans offered in two special auctions, doubts remain over their longer-term ability to fund themselves if sovereign worries persist.

Italy's mammoth 1.9 billion euro public debt makes the country vulnerable to the sovereign crisis and translates into funding difficulties for local lenders.

FUNDING CHALLENGE

UBI Banca, Italy's fifth-largest bank though small in scale compared with UniCredit and Intesa, said in its earnings release on Tuesday it did not fund itself through the market in the first quarter of 2012 due to tough market conditions.

Like many other Italian peers, UBI tapped the cheap funds offered by the ECB in its Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (LTRO). UBI took 12 billion euros ($15.4 billion), enough to meet its financing need through 2014, when the ECB funds will have to be repaid.

Moody's cut the long-term debt and deposit ratings of two dozens Italian banks by between one and four notches. All of the banks affected have a negative outlook. The agency had downgraded Italy's sovereign rating earlier this year.

"The big banks have been downgraded by one notch. We are looking at banks across Europe with some concern, but we won't be selling any of our bank holdings on this news," said Andrea Guitta, asset manager at Ifigest.

Shares in Intesa, UniCredit, UBI and Banco Popolare all rose more than 1 percent in early trading, rebounding after days of heavy sales. Monte dei Paschi fell as much as 1.5 percent before edging higher, reflecting persistent concerns about its financial stability.

"The big problem is for Monte Paschi, which was downgraded by two notches and is now just one notch away from sub- investment grade. If you go below that, there is not just money market funds that cannot invest, but corporates will shy away too," said one London-based bank analyst.

Monte dei Paschi, Intesa, Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano are all due to issue results on Tuesday.

Italian banks scooped up a total of 255 billion euros in ECB three-year funds, which helped them cope with crippled interbank and wholesale debt markets as the country came close to the sharp end of the euro zone crisis.