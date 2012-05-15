UPDATE 2-Bankers call Moody's mass downgrade attack on Italy

* Action is the first wave of expected euro zone bank
downgrades
* Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena cut to just above "junk"
* Downgrade adds to funding difficulties stemming from euro
crisis
By Stefano Bernabei and Lisa Jucca
ROME/MILAN, May 15 Italy's banking and business
leaders attacked Moody's mass downgrade of Italian banks on
Tuesday, branding the move as an irresponsible blow to the
economically-strapped country while it battles euro zone debt
woes and economic recession.
Moody's downgrade of 26 Italian banks is the first round of
a wave of credit rating cuts that is expected to hit dozens of
euro zone lenders, adding to their difficulties in raising funds
and exacerbating an existing credit crunch.
The move, which Moody's pinned on a weakening operating
environment made worse by Prime Minister Mario Monti's tough
austerity cure, came amid growing calls within the euro zone for
a shift towards growth after months of strict fiscal discipline.
Pro-growth French President Francois Hollande is likely to
press for a counterweight to austerity when he meets German
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday against a backdrop of Greek
political instability and a deepening of Spain's banking
troubles.
"Moody's decision is an assault against Italy, its
companies, its families," said Italian banking lobby ABI. "Once
more rating agencies turn out to be a destabilising factor for
financial markets with their partial and contradictory
statements."
Big business lobby chief Emma Marcegalia said she was
concerned by such an "attack against Italy" and ABI head
Giuseppe Mussari asked the European Central Bank and other
European institutions to ignore the downgrade to avoid
heightened funding strains and spiralling sovereign debt woes.
Italian market watchdog Consob, whose chairman has been
critical of ratings agencies and of the importance attached to
their rating decisions, summoned Moody's in the next few days
for questioning on the downgrade.
Moody's move, following its February downgrade of Italy's
sovereign rating to A3 from A2, makes the ratings of Italian
banks among the weakest in western Europe. Spanish banks, seen
as one of the euro zone's weakest links, are next on a hit list
that will also reach Germany and France.
While large groups such as Intesa Sanpaolo and
UniCredit have enough international reach and capital
to absorb the Moody's downgrade, this is more problematic for
smaller lenders such as Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, which now stands just above "junk" or non-investment
grade status.
Repeated rounds of credit rating downgrades have made it
harder for weak euro zone banks to borrow, increasing their
reliance on ECB funds and prompting them to curb lending and
sell assets.
Intesa Sanpaolo, which said on Tuesday it had boosted
first-quarter bad loan provisions by 43 percent from a year ago,
said it would have to increase by 2 billion euros the collateral
it has to provide in returns for ECB funds.
Low ratings are also scaring off large investors such as
money-market managers and pension funds, which often rely on
rating agencies' marks to guide their investment strategy.
ROLE QUESTIONED
Ratings agencies were heavily criticised after the 2008
financial crisis and have been under fire again in Europe.
Italy's business community and some regulators have been at
the forefront of criticism of the three top agencies: Standard &
Poor's and Fitch as well as Moody's. Italian prosecutors have
also opened a probe into the three for possible market rigging.
"It is very urgent to review the role of rating agencies and
the way they operate. They often come too late. In such volatile
market conditions their action is useless if not outrightly
damaging," Banca Ifis head Giovanni Bossi told Reuters.
European Parliament Vice President Roberta Angelilli said
the body would soon propose new rules on rating agencies.
"Standard and Poor's and Moody's have a de facto monopoly of
the global rating market: it's obvious that there is no
competition nor sufficient transparency," she said.
With a focus on retail services and despite having steered
away from subprime bonds, Italian banks are considered risky as
they suffer from the double-edged sword of growing Italian bond
holdings and contracting internal demand.
Italian banks have been big buyers of domestic bonds and
their role is vital for the refinancing of Italy's 1.9 trillion
euro ($2.4 trillion) public debt. They upped their holdings of
Italian bonds by 9 percent to 290.54 billion euros in March,
when Spanish banks also boosted government bonds purchases.
But their exposure to sovereign risk makes lenders
vulnerable while concerns persist about the euro zone integrity.
Tax hikes and tough pension reforms introduced by Monti's
government have deepened short-term economic woes in Italy,
where the economy contracted by a larger-than-expected 0.8
percent quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of 2012.
"The rating agencies are a bit fickle, sometimes they attack
countries and companies because there is not enough austerity,"
said BNL Chairman Luigi Abete.
Even though Italian banks met immediate funding needs by
scooping 255 billion euros of generous three-year ECB loans
offered in two auctions, doubts remain over their longer-term
ability to fund themselves if sovereign worries persist.
UBI Banca, Italy's No.5 bank, said in its earnings
release on Tuesday it could not fund itself through the market
in the first quarter of 2012. It took 12 billion euros of cheap
longer-term ECB funds, enough to meet its needs through 2014.
Intesa, which tooks 36 billion euros of three-year ECB
bonds, said it had already covered 50 percent of its 2012
maturities and will continue to buy short-term government bonds.