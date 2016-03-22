Italy's bank troubles test ECB's mettle

* ECB makes liquidity checks, orders capital raising
* Banks blame ECB for delaying bank mergers
* Italy PM says reforms must happen this year
* Bank stocks down 26.5 pct this year
By Silvia Aloisi and Valentina Za
MILAN, March 22 The European Central Bank is
trying to strongarm Italian banks into cleaning up their balance
sheets, a year and a half after they fared the worst of all euro
zone lenders in its first stress tests as overarching
supervisor.
The banks have made scant progress on requested reforms,
threatening to undermine a fragile recovery in the bloc's third
largest economy. They argue the ECB's demands are unrealistic
and delay the very consolidation the sector needs.
The standoff poses one of the biggest challenges to Europe's
central bank since it became the euro zone single banking
regulator in November 2014. After Greek banks, Italian ones are
now taking up most of its time.
Banks like Carige and Monte dei Paschi di Siena
have their liquidity monitored daily and the ECB,
working in teams with Italy's central bank, is firing off
missives telling lenders to raise capital, find a buyer and sell
off bad loans.
"They phone, they e-mail and they come down to see us," said
a source at one Italian bank, who declined to be named due to
the sensitivity of the issue.
"They are a constant presence. For one reason or the other
there is always an inspection - I'd say they are here two months
out of three."
Letters to Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza, which
must raise a combined 2.75 billion euros in cash and list on the
market to meet ECB demands, threaten all the measures allowed by
the EU banking resolution directive -- including the last resort
of the ECB removing top executives and taking over management.
A crucial test of the strategy is a much-anticipated merger
between Banca Popolare di Milano and Banco Popolare
that would be Italy's first tie-up since the ECB took
on supervision.
RENZI WEIGHS IN
The boards of BPM and Banco Popolare are meeting this week
and sources close to the matter say Banco Popolare is
considering a cash call of up to 1 billion euros as part of
measures sought by the ECB to clear the merger.
Any deal would still need the blessing of both banks'
shareholders, including powerful unions who fear a tie-up will
lead to job cuts.
Bankers close to the talks say the ECB's conditions for
approving the combination have been so stringent that after
months of negotiations, the two banks considered abandoning the
deal, which would create Italy's third biggest bank.
"If this merger falls through, the ECB will have to take
responsibility for this," said a frustrated adviser for one of
the banks. "It's like the doctor killing the patient."
Danielle Nouy, the ECB's bank supervisory chief, said on
Tuesday the merged bank had to be strong from the start.
"We are working very hard with our Italian colleagues to
make sure that we put the adequate requirements, no more than is
needed but no less, either," she told the European parliament.
The ECB is demanding a leaner structure and a business plan
for the new group within a month: the original deal outline
included a 19-member board, two headquarters, no cash call and
Popolare di Milano keeping its autonomy and a separate board for
six years.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi -- who last year rammed through
a decree intended to encourage banking mergers -- weighed in on
Friday to put pressure on the lenders to reach an agreement.
A sell-off in Italian banking stocks - some have lost more
than half their value so far this year - and a flight of
deposits from banks seen as more vulnerable, means the
government feels time is running out.
"2016 is the year when Italy must sort out its banking
problems once and for all," Renzi said.
ECB'S CREDIBILITY DRIVE
Analysts say the ECB, which is headed by former Bank of
Italy chief Mario Draghi, wants to establish itself as a
credible institution, ensuring Europe's banking industry is on a
sound footing and taking laggards to task.
"The regulator is being extra cautious and particularly
severe and active when it comes to Italy but the situation
warrants it," said Andrea Resti, an adviser to the European
Parliament on banking supervision.
After a three-year recession, Italy's banks are saddled with
360 billion euros ($405 billion) of bad loans - one third of the
European total and equivalent to one fifth of Italy's output.
Banks are reluctant to sell soured debts quickly, fearing
that would blow a hole in their accounts and force them to raise
cash in rough markets.
One reason for the sector's fragility is the fragmented
financial industry with 650 banks, most of which are tiny
lenders with patronage ties to local communities.
"It's not that banks in other countries don't have problems,
but in Italy it's more widespread, because you have lots of
small banks that do not have the shock absorption capacity you
find in bigger banks," said Nicolas Veron, a financial services
expert at think-tank Bruegel in Brussels.
"A third of the banks that failed the ECB tests were
Italian, but since then not much has happened."
BAD MEMORIES
The unresolved problems of Italy's banking sector also serve
as a reminder of the scars left by the euro zone debt crisis.
The banks' large holdings of government bonds plummeted in
value as the cost of servicing Italy's debt, the world's fourth
largest, soared at the height of the crisis.
Rome said then it did not need a Spanish-style, EU-funded
bailout for its banks, but only the ECB's pledge to save the
euro and its cheap long-term loans halted the vicious circle of
sovereign risks sinking the country's lenders.
Now the government's hands are tied, because under tougher
European rules that came into force this year any rescue of
weaker banks would wipe out shareholders and impose losses on
creditors and perhaps even large depositors.
Italians got a bitter foretaste of the new regime when the
government salvaged four tiny banks in November and 12,000
retail bond holders lost their savings.
Bankers under the microscope say ECB supervisors have uneasy
relations with the Bank of Italy, which also declined to comment
for this article.
"There is an atmosphere of mistrust and they think Italian
banks have been let off the hook for too long by the national
regulator," said a senior investment banker involved in the
merger negotiations between the two cooperative banks.
"The ECB is really giving us a hard time."
($1 = 0.8895 euros)
