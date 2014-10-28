UPDATE 1-Italy's Monte Paschi discussing capital options with government

* Top executives meet Treasury after stress test shortfall
* Delay on state aid repayments among options on table
* Share price stabilises after plunging on Monday
By Giselda Vagnoni
ROME, Oct 28 Italy's Treasury has not ruled out
extending repayment deadlines on hundreds of millions of euros
in state aid to help troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena as it struggles to raise fresh capital, a person close to
the matter said on Tuesday.
Officials, who declined to be cited by name, said Monte dei
Paschi Chairman Alessandro Profumo and Chief Executive Fabrizio
Viola had held meetings in the Economy Ministry on Monday to
seek options for the bank, after it failed European Central Bank
stress tests.
Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third-largest bank, was
left badly exposed by the ECB's health check of 130 European
banks, needing to raise 2.1 billion euros ($2.7 billion) to meet
capital thresholds designed to ensure the solidity of the
financial system.
The person close to the situation gave no details of the
talks but said nothing had been ruled out, including options
connected with repayment of 750 million euros of state aid,
offered in the form of "Monti Bonds" in 2013 to prop up the bank
after a previous crisis.
Asked whether a delay in the repayment schedule or
converting the loan into share capital in the bank was being
looked at, the person said: "All options are under
consideration. The bank is working on it. The system is solid."
No comment was available from Monte dei Paschi.
Delay on repayment of the Monti Bonds - named after a former
Italian prime minister - would not solve the bank's problems but
would create some breathing space while it sought other
solutions, which could ultimately include a merger with another
bank.
The government has so far made no explicit comment about the
Monte dei Paschi case but a statement from the Economy Ministry
on Sunday, when the results of the stress tests were announced,
said it was confident the capital shortfalls could be filled on
the market.
The latest crisis has once again created doubts over the
future of the world's oldest bank, founded in 1472, which has
struggled to recover from the costly acquisition of rival Banca
Antonveneta in 2007 as well as a series of disastrous
derivatives deals.
With another Italian bank, Genoa-based savings bank Carige
also forced to raise 814 million euros, the stress
tests laid bare the vulnerability of key parts of the banking
system to Italy's worst recession since World War Two.
Monte dei Paschi's shares recovered slightly on Tuesday and
were up by 2 percent at 1130 GMT after diving by as much as 25
percent on Monday in the wake of the stress test announcement.
Over the past three years it has racked up about 9.3 billion
euros in losses and was forced to accept a restructuring plan
imposed by the European Commission as a condition for being
allowed to receive 4.1 billion euros in state aid.
It has already repaid 3 billion euros of the aid, with
further payments of 600 million falling due in 2015 and 150
million in 2016, the end of the period covered by the ECB stress
tests. A final payment of 321 million falls due in 2017.
The bank, which has hired Citigroup and UBS to advise it on
its options, has already conducted a fire sale of assets,
closing 550 branches and laying off about 8,000 staff but it is
having to look at further disposals to raise cash.
As well as further asset sales, including of its consumer
credit arm and perhaps of its asset manager Anima, bankers say a
new bond issue could be possible.
(1 US dollar = 0.7839 euro)
