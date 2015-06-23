UPDATE 1-Italy takes steps to help banks offload bad loans

(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Giuseppe Fonte and Roberto Landucci
ROME, June 23 Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi announced a series of long-awaited measures on Tuesday
aimed at helping banks in the euro zone's third-biggest economy
offload bad debts and revive lending to businesses.
Italy is slowly emerging from a three-year recession that
has left its lenders saddled with some 350 billion euros ($390
billion) of loans that have gone sour. That forces them to set
aside capital to cover for potential losses and crimps their
ability to lend to households and companies.
Renzi and Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told reporters
the cabinet had approved an emergency decree containing measures
to reduce lengthy bankruptcy proceedings and help banks recover
collateral on bad loans more quickly.
According to a Citi report, Italy's average foreclosure time
is around 5 years, compared to 1-1/2 years in Europe as a whole.
The decree, which comes into force immediately but must be
approved by parliament in the next 60 days to become law, also
allows banks to claim tax relief over losses due to bad loan
writedowns in one year rather than five years, as is currently
the case.
Padoan said this part of the reform would have no impact on
Italy's already strained public finances, without elaborating.
He said the government had not abandoned hopes of launching
a more radical, "bad bank" type of vehicle that would issue
bonds guaranteed by the state to finance the purchase of bad
loans from banks.
That project has so far stumbled because of European rules
on state aid, but Padoan said he was confident the steps
presented on Tuesday would have a strong effect in themselves.
"We think these measures will be a very powerful and
effective tool to create a secondary market for bad loans and
help the economy," he said.
Italy's market for bad loans is small relative to other
European countries, with sales of just 7.5 billion euros for the
whole of last year compared with 27 billion euros in Ireland in
the first half of 2014.
The development of such a market has stalled in Italy
because of the large spread between the price that potential
buyers are prepared to pay for such debts and the size of the
writedowns banks are willing to book.
Bankers say faster bankruptcy procedures and the full fiscal
deductibility of loan losses can help reduce that spread.
Italy's bad loan market is already showing signs of a
pick-up and could see transactions worth some 20 billion euros
this year, according to Banca IFIS, which on Tuesday announced a
deal to buy part of a 1.3 billion-euro bad loan portfolio from
Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
"We are already seeing buyers willing to pay higher prices
for distressed loans as a consequence of the low-rate
environment that makes funding cheaper for buyers and makes
investors hungry for higher return opportunities," the bank's
CEO Giovanni Bossi told journalists.
($1 = 0.8965 euros)
(additional reporting by Gavin Jones, writing by Silvia Aloisi,
editing by Gavin Jones/Hugh Lawson)