UPDATE 1-Italy considers options to shield banks from Brexit turmoil

By Gavin Jones

ROME, June 27 Italy is looking at options to protect its banks from a destabilising sell-off of their shares, a government source said on Monday, as last week's Brexit vote took another heavy toll on lenders on the Milan stock exchange.

Italy's two biggest banks, UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, both fell more than 6 percent in morning trade, after diving more than 20 percent on Friday, the day after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Rome is concerned that Italian banks, which are saddled with 360 billion euros ($400 billion) of bad loans, a third of the euro zone's total, risk attack by hedge funds betting that Brexit turmoil could tip them into full-blown crisis.

A banking source familiar with the government's thinking said officials were preparing to counter a speculative attack on the banks, including the use of some kind of government guarantee.

Even before Brexit roiled global markets, raising fears of further disintegration of the European Union, Italian bank shares had fallen sharply since the start of the year.

The banks have been hard pressed to find buyers for their bad loans or to raise fresh share capital without heavy price discounts or state-backed bailouts.

Daily newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano said the government's contingency plan involved taking stakes in ailing banks, to be financed by around 40 billion euros in new public debt.

The paper said Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's administration was already in talks with the European Commission about possible measures to support its lenders.

Two other dailies, Corriere della Sera and La Repubblica, said Italy would seek to take advantage of possible exemptions to European state aid rules in case of "exceptional events" in order to bolster its banks if stocks continued to fall sharply.

Renzi was due to meet French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin later on Monday to discuss the impact of the Brexit vote, and would seek support for possible Italian measures, the papers said.

A government spokesman said he had no comment on the newspaper reports. ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Additional reporting by Stefano Bernabei in Rome and Silvia Aloisi in Milan; Writing by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)