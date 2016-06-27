UPDATE 1-Italy considers options to shield banks from Brexit turmoil

* Italian bank stocks plunge after referendum result
* Rome could take bank stakes, costing 40 bln euros -report
* Likely to ask EU for flexibility in state aid rules
By Gavin Jones
ROME, June 27 Italy is looking at options to
protect its banks from a destabilising sell-off of their shares,
a government source said on Monday, as last week's Brexit vote
took another heavy toll on lenders on the Milan stock exchange.
Italy's two biggest banks, UniCredit and Intesa
Sanpaolo, both fell more than 6 percent in morning
trade, after diving more than 20 percent on Friday, the day
after Britain voted to leave the European Union.
Rome is concerned that Italian banks, which are saddled with
360 billion euros ($400 billion) of bad loans, a third of the
euro zone's total, risk attack by hedge funds betting that
Brexit turmoil could tip them into full-blown crisis.
A banking source familiar with the government's thinking
said officials were preparing to counter a speculative attack on
the banks, including the use of some kind of government
guarantee.
Even before Brexit roiled global markets, raising fears of
further disintegration of the European Union, Italian bank
shares had fallen sharply since the start of the year.
The banks have been hard pressed to find buyers for their
bad loans or to raise fresh share capital without heavy price
discounts or state-backed bailouts.
Daily newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano said the government's
contingency plan involved taking stakes in ailing banks, to be
financed by around 40 billion euros in new public debt.
The paper said Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's administration
was already in talks with the European Commission about possible
measures to support its lenders.
Two other dailies, Corriere della Sera and La Repubblica,
said Italy would seek to take advantage of possible exemptions
to European state aid rules in case of "exceptional events" in
order to bolster its banks if stocks continued to fall sharply.
Renzi was due to meet French President Francois Hollande and
German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin later on Monday to
discuss the impact of the Brexit vote, and would seek support
for possible Italian measures, the papers said.
A government spokesman said he had no comment on the
newspaper reports.
($1 = 0.9042 euros)
