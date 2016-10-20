Investment banks scramble to fill top jobs in Italy

* Six banks seek senior bankers to head Italian divisions
* Bank of America, Societe Generale, Nomura hire headhunters
* Barclays and HSBC still digesting recent departures
* BNP Paribas wants new head of corporate division at BNL
By Pamela Barbaglia and Anjuli Davies
LONDON, Oct 20 Headhunters are trying to lure
Italian bankers in London back to jobs at home, hoping to use
Britain's vote to leave the EU as leverage to fill a string of
vacancies at investment banks in Europe's fourth largest
economy.
American, British, French and Japanese investment banks are
looking for a total of six dealmakers to head their businesses
in Italy after a number of senior bankers jumped ship for top
jobs at Italian corporates.
Bank of America's chief executive in Italy Marco
Morelli, Nomura's top Italian banker Francesco Mele and
Barclays' Italy head Alessandra Pasini have all ditched
investment banking for executive corporate jobs.
Senior staff in Italy have also left Societe Generale
and HSBC in recent months, sources told
Reuters, while BNP Paribas is interviewing candidates
to head the corporate division of its Italian subsidiary Banca
Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL).
The banks declined to comment on their hiring plans.
Since the start of the financial crisis, life in companies
outside the financial sector has become increasingly attractive
for senior bankers, whose jobs now involve dealing more with
restructuring plans, cutting costs and compliance work.
"At a certain stage in your career, if you're being offered
a prestigious corporate role, it's hard to refuse," said Anna
Marietta, a partner at executive search firm DHR International.
Goldman Sachs rainmaker Simon Dingemans joined British drug
firm GlaxoSmithKline as chief financial officer (CFO) in
2011, Goldman's Anthony Noto left the bank in 2014 to become
Twitter's CFO while Morgan Stanley's Ruth Porat
became CFO at Google's holding firm Alphabet in 2015.
MUSICAL CHAIRS
The vacancies in Italy come at a crucial time for investment
banks in the country as they battle for lucrative work helping
lenders Monte dei Paschi di Siena and UniCredit
raise billions of euros in capital.
"There is an unprecedented game of musical chairs in the
Italian investment banking industry," said a senior Italian
banker who is in the running for some of the top jobs.
"We're seeing a high number of talented investment bankers
moving on to corporate life but big banks remain committed to
Italy," he told Reuters.
Still, finding the right people for such senior roles in
Italy can be tough, as many Italian bankers tend to base
themselves in London where there is a wider variety of work, as
well as better tax rates.
For example, just 1 percent of the top five U.S. banks'
European workforces were based in Italy in 2014, according to
think-tank Bruegel, despite the country being the fourth biggest
fee-earner in Europe for banks. For those major U.S. lenders, 88
percent of their European staff were based in Britain.
But with investment banks expected to start moving staff
across Europe following the Brexit vote, recruitment consultants
say there may now be more incentives for Italians to relocate to
the country's financial capital in Milan.
"Brexit could be a facilitating factor," said DHR
International's Marietta. "The UK is changing, psychologically
it could play a role."
Italy is home to some of the biggest fee payers in Europe.
Ailing lender Monte dei Paschi paid banks more than 400 million
euros ($438 million) for two capital increases in as many years
and is now working on an expensive rescue plan.
Bankers say this means Italy remains an attractive market to
enter and U.S. investment bank Jefferies recently
started operations in Milan. It has just hired Mauro Premazzi
from Bank of America and is seeking to establish a foothold
before expanding its Italian team, the sources said.
A spokeswoman at Jefferies declined to comment.
CHALLENGING TIMES
Headhunters will, nevertheless, have their work cut out as
the list of recent departures in Italy is long.
Societe Generale's group country head in Italy Patrizia
Micucci stepped down in July while HSBC's head of global banking
for Italy, Stefano Giudici, who was responsible for investment
and corporate banking in the country, left in September.
A Societe Generale spokesman confirmed Micucci was no longer
with the bank, adding that Roberto Pecora, head of Societe
Generale's market activities in Italy, has been managing its
corporate and investment banking activities in the country on an
interim basis since July 28.
French rival BNP Paribas is looking to hire a new
head for BNL's corporate division as it wants to develop closer
ties with small- and mid-sized corporate clients served by BNL,
the sources said.
Bank of America and Nomura, whose top bankers Morelli and
Mele became Monte dei Paschi's chief executive and chief
financial officer, have instructed headhunters to find
candidates for their Italian businesses, the sources said.
Societe Generale is also working with headhunters and its
recruitment process is more advanced than at Barclays, which is
still digesting the departure of Alessandra Pasini, who became
CFO at Italian utility Snam on Sept. 27.
Earlier this year, Barclays hired veteran Italian dealmaker
Carlo Calabria as chairman of mergers and acquisitions for
Europe, Middle East and Africa, bringing eight of his colleagues
from CMC Capital, the boutique advisory firm he set up.
Two of the sources said the British bank may select its new
Italy head from Calabria's team but cautioned that no final
decision had been made.
Bank of America's Diego De Giorgi, who was recently made
sole head of global investment banking, will have the final word
on the selection of its new Italy chief, which is seen as the
most prestigious job with possibly an additional role up for
grabs as head of investment banking Italy.
Still, running the Italian franchise of a large
international bank comes with the challenge of delivering
ambitious growth targets in a largely flat market, even if there
is money to be made with lenders such as Monte dei Paschi.
Investment banking fees in Italy were down nearly 30 percent
last year to $1.28 billion, reflecting a more general slump in
banking fees worldwide.
So far this year, banks have earned $863.9 million from
Italian deals, mostly from mergers and acquisitions, as opposed
to $3.7 billion in Britain, $2.1 billion in France and $1.4
billion in Germany, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Banking is just a harder industry right now to be in," said
Logan Naidu, chief executive at recruitment firm Dartmouth
Partners, pointing to regulatory pressures, lower compensation
and competition from specialised boutique outfits.
($1 = 0.9137 euros)
(Editing by David Clarke)