Italy takes steps to help banks offload bad loans

ROME, June 23 Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi announced on Tuesday a series of measures aimed at helping
banks offload bad loans and revive lending to businesses.
Renzi and Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told reporters
a cabinet meeting had approved an emergency decree containing
measures to speed up bankruptcy procedures, and specifically the
process of recovering collateral used to guarantee loans.
Another measure in the decree allows banks to claim tax
relief over losses due to bad loan losses in one year, down from
five years previously.
Italian banks are saddled with some 350 billion euros of bad
loans which are forcing them to set aside capital to cover for
potential losses and crimping their ability to lend to
households and businesses.
(Reporting by Gavin Jones, Silvia Aloisi, Giuseppe Fonte)