RPT-IFR-Banks to dump more Italian debt

(This story is from the November 12 issue of the International
Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters Publication, www.ifre.com)
By Gareth Gore and Spencer Anderson
LONDON, Nov 11 (IFR) - European banks are planning to
dump more of the 300 billion euros they own in Italian
government debt, as they seek to pre-empt a worsening of the
region's debt crisis and avoid crippling write downs - a move
that could scupper the European Central Bank's efforts to bring
down soaring yields.
Still reeling from heavy losses on money they lent to
Greece, lenders are keen not to make the same mistake twice.
Then, under the pressure of governments and a hope that credit
default swaps would protect them against heavy losses, they held
on until it was too late to sell.
With the ECB providing a bid for Italian bonds that might
not otherwise exist, board members at some of Europe's largest
bank say now is the time to accelerate disposals. Many are also
reversing long-standing policies of buying into new Italian bond
issues, denying Rome an important base of support.
"Our traditional buying days are no longer," said one board
member at a European bank, one of Italy's 10 biggest creditors,
who added that the bank has also sold off previous bond
purchases. "Unless there is more certainty on Italians changing
direction, it will be very tough for them to find buyers."
Banks are important creditors to Rome, having bought about
40 percent of the 22 billion euros Italy issued in
euro-denominated syndicated bonds since 2009. According to the
European Banking Authority, the region's biggest 90 banks held
326 billion euros of Italian debt at the end of last year.
Many banks have since reduced their holdings, although the
EBA numbers - released in July - are the most up-to-date
cross-industry figures on nominal holdings. Italy's debt load
totals around 1.7 trillion euros, with more than 300 billion due
to mature next year alone.
NO POINT WAITING
"You're better off doing it now rather than waiting," said
one investment banker who is currently working on plans for bank
clients to further sell down their Italian bond holdings. "It's
better to take the losses now when everyone is expecting it
rather than wait around for a default."
The ECB has been buying Italian bonds to keep down yields
since August. Since then, the institution has bought about
110bn of European government debt, some of which traders say is
Italian debt. Most sales have been and will be on the open
market.
"The market is still as liquid as hell for those that want
to sell," added a senior banker at one non-European bank. "We
managed to sell off half of our holdings in one morning."
The sheer volume of such sales will make it increasingly
difficult for the ECB to keep Italian bond yields down. The
yield on 10-year governments bonds surged as high as 7.5 percent
this week, the most in the history of the eurozone and the
highest for Italy since 1997. Selling intensified after
LCH.Clearnet lifted its margin requirements on Italian debt. The
10-year Italian bonds currently trade at 85 cents on the euro.
Foreign banks are likely to be the biggest sellers, say
bankers advising on the holdings. EBA stress tests showed that
in December half of Italy's 10 biggest European bank creditors
were foreign: BNP Paribas held 28 billion euros in bonds, Dexia
15.8 billion euros, Commerzbank 11.7 billion euros, Credit
Agricole 10.8 billion euros and HSBC 9.9 billion euros.
Most of those banks have since reduced their exposure -
either through outright sales, short positions or hedges -
although direct comparisons are difficult because most banks
only detail their net exposures. Still, in the four months to
the end of October, BNP Paribas cut its Italian exposure by 8.3
billion euros, while Commerzbank cut its exposure by 1.8 billion
euros in the first nine months of the year.
"I think what you are seeing right now is a lot of the
short-dated stuff is being sold," said Eric Strutz, chief
financial officer at Commerzbank, on a recent call with
analysts. "Do we expect another 2 billion euro reduction in Q4?
Right now, we're looking into that."
Other sellers include Societe Generale, which this week said
it had halved its Italian net exposure since June to 2.5 billion
euros. Barclays, meanwhile, has reduced its net exposure to
Italy by more than 1 billion euros during the same three month
period.
According to people close to some of the bank disposals, the
efforts of the European authorities to ensure that a Greek debt
restructuring would not trigger CDS payouts has driven much of
the bond selling. Unable to confidently hedge their exposures,
many are choosing to sell - even at a loss.
SUPPORT
Italian bonds still have one support bloc. Domestic banks
appear to be holding on to their much larger holdings. As of
last December, EBA stress tests showed Intesa Sanpaolo held 60
billion euros of Italian debt. UniCredit and Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena held 49 billion euros and 32 billion euros
respectively. Recent results indicate that those holdings have
changed little.
"We will keep investing the largest part of our liquidity in
Italian government bonds," said Corrado Passera, chief executive
officer at Intesa Sanpaolo, in a call with analysts this week.
"We believe they provide the right yields vis-à-vis the cost. So
no policy change on our side."
Still, according to the investment banker advising firms on
their Italian holdings, the domestic banks' decisions to hold on
could have more to do with their inability to offload such large
amounts quickly and without deep losses. Indeed, some Italian
bankers seem resigned to the situation.
"We feel that fears of a default are greatly overdone, but
the market psychology is what it is," added an executive board
member at another large Italian bank, which is also holding onto
its bonds. "Lots of players do not want to buy them. They think
it is better to sell if you have the opportunity to."
Capital concerns are also preventing them from selling. "The
key issue is on solvency and I think they made a mistake in
requiring us to hold more capital," said the chief executive of
a mid-sized Italian bank. "To meet these levels we cannot sell
too much of our sovereign debt."
