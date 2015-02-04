UPDATE 1-Italy working on ways to mop up problematic loans - Treasury

(Adds Treasury comment)

MILAN Feb 4 Italy is working on several options to mop up problematic loans at Italian lenders and strengthen their balance sheets, including setting up a bad bank, a Treasury spokesman said on Wednesday.

Bad loans, which stood at 181 billion euros ($208 billion) in November, are a major concern for Italy's lenders which fared the worst in a Europe-wide health check of the sector last year.

Italy's Il Messaggero newspaper said on Wednesday that Italy has sketched out a plan for a state-backed bad bank, citing a draft copy of the plan, but the Treasury spokesman said the report was based on an old plan which had been superseded.

Italy is hoping its banks will be better able to lend to companies once risky loans have been taken off their books.

Messaggero had reported that the plan was being put together by the Bank of Italy, the Treasury and the prime minister's office, and was designed "to help the sale by banks of a significant part of their non-performing loans towards companies".

According to the paper, the bad bank being examined would have capital of around 3 billion euros and count among its shareholders state financial holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, the Bank of Italy, the banks selling the loans and possibly private investors.

According to the document cited by the newspaper and called "New credit for growth", the state could take either a stake of 49 percent in the bad bank, which would mean it would not need to be booked as state debt, or a stake of 81 percent.

The plan, which has been mentioned to the European Central Bank, will be sent to Brussels when completed, Messaggero said.

Last month Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Italy was considering setting up a bad bank.

