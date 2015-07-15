Banco Popolare set to name Mediobanca, Merrill as M&A advisers-sources

MILAN, July 15 Italy's Banco Popolare is set to appoint Mediobanca and BofA-Merrill Lynch as advisers for a possible merger with another domestic cooperative bank, three sources close to the matter said.

After initially baulking at new governance rules that make it easier for them to be bought, Italy's mutual banks -- known as popolari -- are sizing each other up for tie-ups after a government reform that makes it easier for them to be bought.

At the heart of this financial courtship, played out against a backdrop of personal rivalries and competing regional loyalties, is the desire to create a robust local player that would be shielded from foreign predators.

Two of the sources said the "most intense" contacts Banco Popolare, based in the rich northern region of Veneto, was holding about a possible combination were with Lombardy rival UBI.

UBI, which according to sources is working with Credit Suisse but has not given a formal mandate to any advisers, declined to comment.

Such a deal would create Italy's third biggest banking group behind Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit.

The sources said a second option for Banco Popolare was a merger with Banca Popolare di Milano, while a tie-up with the other two Veneto banks - Veneto Banca and Popolare di Vicenza - remained a more remote possibility.

On Tuesday Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna picked Goldman Sachs as its own adviser on merger options.

(Reporting by Paola Arosio and Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)