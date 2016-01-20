UPDATE 1-Italy PM meets economy chiefs, confident in banking outlook

(Adds details)

ROME Jan 20 Prime Minister Matteo Renzi met Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and chiefs from the Bank of Italy on Wednesday to discuss the banking sector as a sell-off in financial stock continued for a third day, a source in Renzi's office said.

The source said the authorities were convinced that past and future measures would help some banks merge, saying this consolidation was "needed more than ever".

The measures will also help financial firms manage the problem of bad loans in a "more rapid and efficient fashion."

Speaking after the meeting, Padoan said the on-going turbulence on the Italian stock market reflected political and economic instability from abroad, adding that Italy's own economic system was solid.

"Italy continues to grow and is considered an attractive place to invest in," Padoan told a convention.

Italian bank shares have lost some 20 percent so far this year, with investors increasingly concerned about 200 billion euros ($218 billion) of non-performing loans that are unlikely to be repaid and are weighing heavily on the sector.

Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third largest bank, has been especially hard hit, plunging 15 percent on Monday and 14.4 percent on Tuesday. It was suspended from trading several times after falling some 18 percent on Wednesday.

With no end in sight to the sell off, Renzi met Padoan and both the governor and director general of the Bank of Italy -- Ignazio Visco and Salvatore Rossi respectively.

"The recent financial turbulence is being followed by the relevant authorities with great cooperation, harmony and attention," the source in Renzi's office said.

Tensions between the prime minister and Bank of Italy surfaced last year following the rescue of four small Italian lenders that left thousands of investors out of pocket.

Tensions between the prime minister and Bank of Italy surfaced last year following the rescue of four small Italian lenders that left thousands of investors out of pocket.

Politicians questioned whether the central bank could have done more to prevent the collapse of the banks -- a suggestion rejected by Visco.