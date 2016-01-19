ECB data request does not signal specific worries over Italy -economy minister

BRIEF-Google introduces the Tilt Brush Toolkit
* Introducing the Tilt Brush Toolkit, an open source library for bringing Tilt Brush art to other creative projects - blog Source text (http://bit.ly/2jQf8z9) Further company coverage:
ROME Jan 19 A request by the European Central Bank for some Italian lenders to provide additional data on bad loans does not signal specific worries over any Italian banks, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday.
"There is no specific concern for the Italian banks, but only a study to identify best practice in the management of non-performing loans," he said in a statement.
His comments came as shares in several Italian banks plunged after news that six of them, including Monte dei Paschi di Siena and UniCredit, have received or will receive requests for more information on bad loan management by the ECB. (Editing by Crispian Balmer)
* Introducing the Tilt Brush Toolkit, an open source library for bringing Tilt Brush art to other creative projects - blog Source text (http://bit.ly/2jQf8z9) Further company coverage:
* Safe orthopaedics reports adjusted revenue growth of 10 pct in FY 2016, with an acceleration in the fourth quarter
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.